TBI: Officer shoots suspect after chase in Wilson Co.

A man shot by a Lebanon Police officer following a chase in Wilson County is expected to survive.

The TBI confirmed its agents are investigating the incident, which happened Monday afternoon at I-40 and Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet.

Investigators say 24-year-old Christian Galindo stole a car from Wholesale Inc.

Tim Futrell and Dylan Hamlet work at Wholesale Inc. They say they were showing police footage from other recent thefts when it happened.

"Our car thieves got a little bolder. While the police were here watching surveillance video with us, they stole two more cars this morning," Futrell said.

Futrell said one thief took off in a Nissan Sentra, but that person was caught and arrested quickly.

It was Galindo that led police on a chase. Futrell and his coworker Hamlet followed.

“Your adrenaline is pumping so fast. You’re just in pursuit mode because you really don’t want these guys to get away," Hamlet said.

Police said the suspect got off at Highway 109 onto I-40 westbound. The driver then got off at the Beckwith Road exit and crashed in an embankment.

A Lebanon police officer came upon the scene. When he got out of his vehicle, the suspect also got out of his vehicle.

During the encounter, the officer fired and hit the Galindo.

Futrell and Hamlet did not see the encounter. They were stopped by an officer as they approached the exit.

Galindo was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The TBI said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The TBI said they do not know if the suspect had a gun. They also don't have details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.

The officer was not hurt in the shooting. He has not been identified at this time.

