Renaming ceremony set for Frederick Douglass Park

The park will be renamed to Frederick Douglass Park. (WSMV file photo)

A ceremony has been announced for the renaming of an east Nashville park.

Metro Parks voted earlier this month to clarify and correct the name of Fred Douglas Park to Frederick Douglass Park so there was no confusion as to who the park was named for.

Douglass was a renowned African American abolitionist and social reformer.

Mayor Megan Barry will attend the event, which is scheduled for Wednesday at noon at the park on North 7th Street.

