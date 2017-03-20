Rutherford County settles with sheriff's department whistleblowe - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford County settles with sheriff's department whistleblower

Rutherford County’s legal department has settled a second lawsuit by a former sheriff’s department employee who claims he was wrongfully fired.

Former Major Tommy Thompson was one of two employees fired by former Sheriff Robert Arnold for blowing the whistle on the JailCigs business the sheriff ran out of the jail.

Thompson settled out of court for $224,000.

Virgil Gammon, another whistleblower, previously settled for more than $300,000.

Arnold pleaded guilty to federal charges and will be sentenced in May.

