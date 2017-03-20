Job fair to be held at Nashville Airport Marriott on April 5 - WSMV Channel 4

Job fair to be held at Nashville Airport Marriott on April 5

A major job fair will be held at the Nashville Airport Marriott next month.

Several employers will be looking to hire people in sales, retail, financial planning and other areas.

The free job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress in business professional attire.

