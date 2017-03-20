The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a missing 15-year-old student and the man they believe she's with.

Brother of Amber Alert teen pleads for her safe return

Former teacher's personnel file sheds new light on Amber Alert case

The last known photograph of Elizabeth Thomas before her disappearance on March 13. (Source: TBI)

Channel 4 is learning more about a former teacher who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student from Columbia.

Tad Cummins' personnel file from the Maury County School District is shedding light on what may have been going on between Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas in the days and weeks leading up to their disappearance.

According to the file, a student reported seeing Cummins and Thomas kissing in his classroom on Jan. 23.

The student confronted Cummins, who said "he is a father figure to Beth" and that he and Elizabeth had both suffered from an abusive home life.

Ultimately, the school reprimanded Cummins and removed Thomas from his classroom. They did not, however, suspend him as a result of their investigation.

Channel 4 went to the school district last week in search of answers and was asked to leave the property.

The TBI released new surveillance images of Thomas and Cummins in the days before their disappearance.

