Mt. Juliet police looking for teens in connection to armed robberies

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on foot. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) Police released surveillance images of the suspect on foot. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
After robbing a delivery driver, the robber got into this Volvo SUV. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) After robbing a delivery driver, the robber got into this Volvo SUV. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
After robbing a woman in a parking lot, the suspect got into this minivan. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD) After robbing a woman in a parking lot, the suspect got into this minivan. (Source: Mt. Juliet PD)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Mt Juliet police are looking for at least one teenager who they believe has been robbing innocent people at gunpoint.

Police believe the two most recent robberies are connected to others in the area where armed teens have been approaching their victims in public. They are not sure if this is one teen or multiple teens, but in both incidents, the suspect was armed.

The first incident happened Sunday when a woman's purse was stolen from her by an armed teenager in the parking lot of  the Publix grocery store on Mt. Juliet Road. Police said the suspect got into a maroon Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The next robbery happened Monday. A pizza delivery driver was robbed in broad daylight on the 2700 block of Leesa Ann Lane. That suspect then got into a black Volvo SUV.

Police were searching for a gunman in the same subdivision on Saturday night. Two teens told police a man threatened to harm them while they were walking in the woods. When officers responded, they were not able to find anyone but did find an abandoned car and campsite in the area. Later that night, two more people said a man shot at them. It's not clear if this is related to the robberies. Click here to read more.

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 615-754-TIPS or submitting information through the Mt. Juliet Police Department's website.

