Chef Paulette's Puff Pastry Spinach & Pine Nut Pies

Puff Pastry Spinach & Pine Nut Pies

9 oz. package fresh baby spinach

1 small onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup pine nuts

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

In a medium sauté pan, heat the oil and sauté the onion until softened. Rough chop the spinach into smaller pieces (you can even use a pair of kitchen scissors to cut the leaves a little smaller). Add spinach to pan with onion. Stir until wilted, about a 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Drain spinach and onion and leave to cool while rolling out dough.

Roll out puff pastry sheet on a lightly-floured surface until it is about 30 % bigger. Cut sheet into about 3-inch squares (or close to that — choose your own size to use up the dough).

When spinach has cooled, stir in the pine nuts and feta cheese. Place about 2 tablespoons of mixture in the center of a dough square. Fold over to form a triangle. Press the edges together. Then seal by lightly pressing the tines of a fork along the edges. Cut a small slit in the top for steam. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the dough and the mixture.

Bake for about 25-30 minutes until golden. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.