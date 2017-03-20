3 Tennessee death row inmates lose Supreme Court appeals

Do you want to be a millionaire? This week, some savvy Nashvillians could get a few steps closer.More >>
Do you want to be a millionaire? This week, some savvy Nashvillians could get a few steps closer.More >>
The suspect watched several elderly customers exit the store before following the victim to his car with a knife and demanded he gets in the trunk of his vehicle.More >>
The suspect watched several elderly customers exit the store before following the victim to his car with a knife and demanded he gets in the trunk of his vehicle.More >>
The state rested its case Wednesday morning in the rape trial against former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
The state rested its case Wednesday morning in the rape trial against former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Mt. Juliet police have identified the suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck on Saturday.More >>
Mt. Juliet police have identified the suspect accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck on Saturday.More >>
Emergency crews in Hendersonville responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Rockland Road near Freehill Road on Tuesday night.More >>
Emergency crews in Hendersonville responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Rockland Road near Freehill Road on Tuesday night.More >>
The two inmates who are accused of escaping and killing two corrections officers in Georgia appeared in a Putnam Co. courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
The two inmates who are accused of escaping and killing two corrections officers in Georgia appeared in a Putnam Co. courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
Drivers familiar with the 8th Avenue corridor in Nashville know how congested it can get. But instead of adding travel lanes, the city is studying whether cutting down lanes could be the answer to traffic needs.More >>
Drivers familiar with the 8th Avenue corridor in Nashville know how congested it can get. But instead of adding travel lanes, the city is studying whether cutting down lanes could be the answer to traffic needs.More >>
There’s no way to really know how many sex offenders attend colleges and universities in the state of Tennessee. Laws prohibit them from living in dormitories on campus, but that’s it.More >>
There’s no way to really know how many sex offenders attend colleges and universities in the state of Tennessee. Laws prohibit them from living in dormitories on campus, but that’s it.More >>
A Goodlettsville homeowner was shot at about 10 times on June 21 around 1:15 a.m. on Gates Road.More >>
A Goodlettsville homeowner was shot at about 10 times on June 21 around 1:15 a.m. on Gates Road.More >>
One man has been arrested and another is wanted for questioning in a Humphreys County home invasion and kidnapping.More >>
One man has been arrested and another is wanted for questioning in a Humphreys County home invasion and kidnapping.More >>