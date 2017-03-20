Bomb threat called into Hendersonville Medical Center - WSMV Channel 4

Bomb threat called into Hendersonville Medical Center

Posted: Updated:
The lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m. Monday. (WSMV) The lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A bomb threat shut down a Midstate hospital for several hours Monday morning.

Police said a man called Hendersonville Medical Center around 6:30 a.m. and claimed he had planted a bomb inside the building.

The facility was put on lockdown as teams searched the building for explosives. Staff and patients had to wait outside for hours until they got the all-clear.

Crews set up a triage at a nearby fire station for emergency care. One patient was diverted to another hospital in Gallatin.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the threat at this time.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Bomb threat called into Hendersonville Medical CenterMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.