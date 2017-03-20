Bomb threat called into Hendersonville Medical Center

The lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

A bomb threat shut down a Midstate hospital for several hours Monday morning.

Police said a man called Hendersonville Medical Center around 6:30 a.m. and claimed he had planted a bomb inside the building.

The facility was put on lockdown as teams searched the building for explosives. Staff and patients had to wait outside for hours until they got the all-clear.

Crews set up a triage at a nearby fire station for emergency care. One patient was diverted to another hospital in Gallatin.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the threat at this time.

