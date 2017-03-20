Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of teen in north Nashville

Police have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in north Nashville last week.

Hollis Harbison III was arrested overnight for the homicide of 18-year-old Keith King.

According to the affidavit, King's uncle said they were driving through an alley behind 841 Garfield St. when Harbison and another man fired shots into the car.

The victim's uncle said he drove to the 1600 block of Arthur Avenue and flagged down a police officer.

King was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Harbison was initially arrested on Thursday night on charges of felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession and aggravated criminal trespassing. Officers were in the area investigating the shooting when they said they heard additional gunshots. Police said they tracked Harbison down and discovered he was carrying a pistol that smelled like it had recently been fired.

Harbison posted a $30,000 bond on Friday and was released.

According to the affidavit, the victim's uncle helped identify Harbison after seeing his picture in a police lineup, which is part of the evidence that led to Harbison being arrested for criminal homicide overnight.

Harbison, 24, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said there is at least one other person who was involved in the shooting. Detectives are still working to identify this suspect.

