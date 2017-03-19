Man charged after woman's body found on Giles County farm

A Giles County man was arrested after a body was found on his property in Pulaski over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Sherry Darlene Wallace. Her car was found on Morris Crook's property, which prompted investigators to conduct an extensive search of the area.

Wallace was last seen alive by her boyfriend in mid-February. For the last few weeks, Corky Brown was waiting to hear any word about his longtime girlfriend.

On Sunday, Brown learned his girlfriend's body had been found on a nearby farm. She was wrapped in a blanket and buried.

"Sherry was a good girl," Brown said. "She had a heart just as big as anything. She'd do anything for anybody to try to help them along."

Other than telling investigators where to find Wallace's body, officials said Crook is keeping quiet.

Crook, who is a registered sex offender, served 20 years for especially aggravated kidnapping, rape and arson.

He was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Crook is being held at the Giles County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Wallace's cause of death has not yet been determined. Police are waiting on the results from an autopsy at the Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville.

