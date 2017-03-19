Family offers help with child care after fire forces school closure

While some are trying to figure out child care for tomorrow, we caught up with a family who says they want to help those parents who need it.

Some Wilson County parents are scrambling to find child care tonight.

Mt. Juliet Elementary School is closed to students tomorrow after a fire broke out inside one of the classrooms. School administrators thought it would be much of a distraction for the students.

“I immediately became concerned about parents who do have to drive in every day,” said TaNisha Chinoda.

Her son and daughter attend Mt. Juliet Elementary School. Her daughter's classroom was among those damaged.

The fire broke out around 8:15 this morning. It appears to have started near a heating and air condition unit inside the school.

Clean-up crews have been on-site throughout the day removing items from the classroom, trying to salvage what they can.

There were no injuries.

Since there is still plenty of work to be done, the school decided to call tomorrow a student holiday.

Chinoda believes it was the right call.

“The teachers needed a chance to assess the situation, to figure out what they lost, and get a lesson plan together,” she said.

She insists on parents to give her a call if they need child care.

“My home is open to a family, our community is very close. I have a kid’s room downstairs, we are in Hickory Hills. And they're welcome to come down."

School officials say if all goes well with the cleanup, then student should be able to return to class on Tuesday.

