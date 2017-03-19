Brother of Amber Alert teen pleads for her safe return

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a missing 15-year-old student and the man they believe she's with.

It's now been six days since Elizabeth Thomas was last seen. The TBI believes she ran away with her 50-year old teacher, Tad Cummins.

Right now, the TBI is casting a wide net. They say the two could be anywhere at this point. Although, some information has placed Thomas around Decatur, Alabama.

TBI says Thomas is believed to be in imminent danger.

Her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Investigators believe Cummins is armed with two guns.

Elizabeth's brother, James Thomas says the family has repeatedly reached out to her through phone calls, text messages, and on Facebook. So far, they have not gotten a response.

"I just want her to let us know that she's okay. If she could call somebody, just let us know that she's alive and well the sooner we could get word that she's okay, it'll be a big sigh of relief," Thomas said.

TBI have received more than 180 tips, but there have been no credible sightings in this case.

Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas are believed to be in a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

