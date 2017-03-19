Driver dies after hitting rock wall on I-65 near Brentwood - WSMV Channel 4

Driver dies after hitting rock wall on I-65 near Brentwood

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North on Sunday.

Jose Luis Solis Vergara, 25, was driving a black 2008 Toyota Corolla when he hit a rock wall near Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville around 1:30 a.m.

Vergara, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene after being ejected from his car.

A witness told police she saw a car with a similar description driving recklessly in the area around the time of the crash.

Police are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the wreck.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.