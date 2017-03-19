Driver dies after hitting rock wall on I-65 near Brentwood

Police have identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North on Sunday.

Jose Luis Solis Vergara, 25, was driving a black 2008 Toyota Corolla when he hit a rock wall near Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville around 1:30 a.m.

Vergara, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene after being ejected from his car.

A witness told police she saw a car with a similar description driving recklessly in the area around the time of the crash.

Police are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the wreck.

