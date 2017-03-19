Police: Restaurant owner targeted in deadly shooting

Gitem Demissie, 41, was killed at his business. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police are still trying to identify the gunman in a weekend shooting that left one Nashville business owner dead.

Witnesses told police 41-year-old Gitem Demissie was shot multiple times by a masked gunman Saturday night at Ibex Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike.

Demissie was reportedly closing up shop when he was shot. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to the police department, investigators believe Demissie was targeted. They are working to find out if he was involved in any recent disputes.

People who knew Demissie said he was a hard worker who meant a lot to the Nashville Ethiopian community.

“He’s always smiling, he’s always greeting, he’s always friendly, and we really miss him,” said Martha Lupai, the owner of a nearby business.

A witness to the shooting could only describe the shooter as a thin person with light skin who stood around 5’7” tall.

Police said they are working to look at security video to help in this investigation.

Anyone with information about the murder or the victim's background is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

