Mt. Juliet Elementary School closed Monday after small fire

A Wilson County school will be closed to students tomorrow, after a classroom caught fire earlier this morning.

It was around 8:15 when the call came in about a fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary School. It appears a small fire broke out around a heating and air condition unit inside the school.

Some other neighboring classrooms rooms got water damage.

Mt. Juliet fire and police departments responded quickly. Clean-up crews are already at the school, and have been on-site throughout the day...

There is still plenty of work to be done. Tomorrow will be considered a "student holiday" at the school.

Jennifer Johnson is the spokesperson for Wilson County Schools. She said, "Theoretically we could have still had school, and moved students around. But, the reality is our teachers and principal just talked about it and came to the decision it was probably going to be too much of a distraction for the students to really get much done tomorrow. So we decided to have the staff and teachers come in, have it be all hands on deck to get the school cleaned up, and have it ready for the students to come back Tuesday."

Emergency personnel quickly worked on removing items from the classroom, trying to salvage what they can.

There were no injuries.

