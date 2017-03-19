Mt. Juliet police search for gunman near Hickory Hills Subdivision

Mt. Juliet Police Department are searching for a potential gunman in a wooded area near Hickory Hills subdivision Saturday night.

It is believed that there is an armed homeless man camped out in the woods.

A shot was reportedly fired at two people Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a wooded area behind Leesa Ann Lane after two juveniles reported that a man threatened to harm them while they were walking in the woods.

When officers responded they were not able to locate anyone.

There was an abandoned vehicle and campsite at the location.

There was also evidence of someone shooting a firearm in the area.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, officers responded again to a report from two people that an unknown man shot at them.

Since that report officers have been in the area looking for a potential suspect.

Aviation and K9 support has been called in as well, to help search for the unknown suspect.

