College Grove man arrested for multiple charges in Franklin

Matthew Oddo, 57, charged with multiple charges including hit and run and 3rd DUI (Source: Franklin Police Department)

A crash Friday evening has led to a third DUI for a man in Franklin.

A citizen called to report a reckless driving down the middle of Franklin Road near Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

An officer spotted the vehicle in downtown Franklin and witnessed the driver strike a parked car on Main Street near 4th Avenue, and then leave the scene.

Officers stopped the suspect and determined that the driver Matthew Oddo, 57, of College Grove, was impaired.

Oddo is charged with his third offense of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report crash.

He is free on a $7,500 bond and is to appear in court at 1 p.m. on March 30th.

