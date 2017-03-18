Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry dies at 90

The two inmates who are accused of escaping and killing two corrections officers in Georgia appeared in a Putnam Co. courtroom on Wednesday morning.More >>
The state may rest its case Wednesday morning in the rape trial against former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Drivers familiar with the 8th Avenue corridor in Nashville know how congested it can get. But instead of adding travel lanes, the city is studying whether cutting down lanes could be the answer to traffic needs.More >>
There’s no way to really know how many sex offenders attend colleges and universities in the state of Tennessee. Laws prohibit them from living in dormitories on campus, but that’s it.More >>
A Goodlettsville homeowner was shot at about 10 times on June 21 around 1:15 a.m. on Gates Road.More >>
Emergency crews in Hendersonville are responding to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Rockland Road near Freehill Road.More >>
One man has been arrested and another is wanted for questioning in a Humphreys County home invasion and kidnapping.More >>
The Nashville Predators have unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season.More >>
Tuesday is the first day of summer, and statistics show the warmer months see an uptick in crime across Nashville - including domestic violence cases.More >>
Since last summer, the Channel 4 I-Team has been looking closely at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the state’s newest and biggest prison. It is run by CoreCivic, the Nashville-based company formerly known as CCA.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >>
A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action.More >>
By design, prisons are places shut off from the rest of society. But the state’s newest and largest prison is unlike any other.More >>
Amazon is hoping to claim more territory once held by department stores, essentially placing a dressing room in your house.More >>
A Williamson County deputy shot and killed a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on an I-65 overpass on Tuesday morning.More >>
Since last summer, the Channel 4 I-Team has been looking closely at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the state’s newest and biggest prison. It is run by CoreCivic, the Nashville-based company formerly known as CCA.More >>
Emergency crews in Hendersonville are responding to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Rockland Road near Freehill Road.More >>
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >>
The Nashville Predators have unveiled their new jerseys for the upcoming season.More >>
Brandon Banks is one of four men accused of raping an unconscious female student inside a dorm room in 2013. He is the third of his teammates to go to trial.More >>
