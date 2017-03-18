Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry dies at 90

Chuck Berry is often referred to as a rock 'n' roll pioneer.

His songs helped usher in the rock' n' roll era in the mid 1950's with classics like "Johnny B. Goode," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven."

The rock legend died at his home just west of St. Louis on Saturday.

A caretaker at Berry's home called emergency responders when he was found unresponsive. Attempts to revive Berry failed.

Berry influenced rock groups from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to Elvis Presley.

It was Berry's guitar solos that shaped rock' n' roll, combined with his on-stage charisma. He resonated with teenagers, and his music has found appeal among young people today.

He was inducted into the The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Berry would have been 90 in October.

