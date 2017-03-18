Goodwill Wedding Gala Saturday morning had more that 500 bargain - WSMV Channel 4

Goodwill Wedding Gala Saturday morning had more that 500 bargain gowns

Posted: Updated:
Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 500 gowns to choose from (WSMV) Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 500 gowns to choose from (WSMV)
Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 400 wedding gowns at bargain prices (WSMV) Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 400 wedding gowns at bargain prices (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 500 wedding dresses and 400 bridesmaid gowns that were sold Saturday morning.

The Rivergate Goodwill store on 2101 Gallatin Pike North, in Madison sold gowns at bargain prices.

This yearly event brings brides-to-be and their loved ones from Middle and West Tennessee.

There was one woman who purchased a gown for only $20.

The gala started at 5 a.m. for VIP entry, and ended at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.