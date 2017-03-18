Goodwill Wedding Gala Saturday morning had more that 500 bargain gowns

Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 400 wedding gowns at bargain prices (WSMV)

The Goodwill Wedding Gala had more than 500 wedding dresses and 400 bridesmaid gowns that were sold Saturday morning.

The Rivergate Goodwill store on 2101 Gallatin Pike North, in Madison sold gowns at bargain prices.

This yearly event brings brides-to-be and their loved ones from Middle and West Tennessee.

There was one woman who purchased a gown for only $20.

The gala started at 5 a.m. for VIP entry, and ended at 10 a.m.

