Renaissance Nashville Hotel add more bees to produce more honey

Saturday morning 50,000 bees were delivered to the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

This will give the hotel a total of 150,000 bees.

The Renaissance is the only downtown hotel to produce its own honey.

They have five bee hives on the rooftop of the Nashville Convention Center.

Last year the Renaissance harvested 97 pounds of honey and they hope to harvest 250 pounds this year.

"We use a lot of local ingredients at our restaurant, and to say that we also harvest our own honey is pretty special," said Kevin Pickard, director of Hotel Operations and member of the Nashville Area Beekeepers Association. "This is just one of the many cool things we are doing here at the Renaissance, and I think it is the innovative things we do like beekeeping that set us apart from other downtown hotels."

The honey is used for many of the menu items at the Commerce Street Grille and the Bridge Bar.

It is also used as gifts and amenities for hotel guests.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.