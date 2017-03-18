Warrant issued for man charged with Thursday night murder

North Precinct detectives issued an arrest warrant charging Hollis E. Harbison III with criminal homicide for the shooting of Keith King.

According to detectives Harbison shot and killed 18-year-old King in the alley behind 841 Garfield Street Thursday night.

Detectives say that Harbison allegedly fired shots into the car that King was riding in through the alley.

King was fatally wounded, however the driver of the car was not hurt.

At least one other person was involved in the gunfire and detectives are working to identify him.

Harbison, 24, has been under investigation since his arrest Thursday night on charges of felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Police were in Cheatham Place public housing development responding to a call on the gunfire that killed King, when they heard additional shots and observed flashes.

Officers say Harbison began running when he saw them.

They were able to catch up with Harbison, and found that he was carrying a semi-automatic pistol along with one empty magazine, one partially empty magazine, and one loaded magazine.

The police say the gun smelled as if it had just been fired.

Residents told officers they were in fear of the gun shots, resulting in the reckless endangerment charge.

Harbison was able to post bell at a $30,000 bond Friday before evidence was developed linking him to King’s murder.

Harbison is last known to have lived on Pleasant Colony Drive in Antioch.

Anyone seeing or knowing where Harbison is, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

