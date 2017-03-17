Missing Franklin boy found safe in nearby home

Rodney Northington was reported missing in the Natchez Street area on Friday afternoon. (Source: Franklin PD)

UPDATE: Franklin Police say they found the boy safe in a nearby home around 10:10 p.m. Friday.

Update: Child reported missing at 9:13pm, just located safe in nearby home. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 18, 2017

Previously Reported:

Police in Franklin are searching for a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Rodney Northington was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Natchez Street area.

Anyone with information on Rodney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Franklin police said more information would be coming soon. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Missing Child Alert: 7-year-old Rodney Northington, last seen around 4pm in the Natchez St. area. Call 911 w/info. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/72ohJrnFMT — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 18, 2017

