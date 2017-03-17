Missing Franklin boy found safe in nearby home - WSMV Channel 4

Missing Franklin boy found safe in nearby home

Rodney Northington was reported missing in the Natchez Street area on Friday afternoon. (Source: Franklin PD) Rodney Northington was reported missing in the Natchez Street area on Friday afternoon. (Source: Franklin PD)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

UPDATE: Franklin Police say they found the boy safe in a nearby home around 10:10 p.m. Friday.

Previously Reported:

Police in Franklin are searching for a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Rodney Northington was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Natchez Street area.

Anyone with information on Rodney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Franklin police said more information would be coming soon. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

