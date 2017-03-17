Missing Franklin boy found safe in nearby home

The remains of one of three Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan returned home today. U.S. Army sergeant Eric Houck was just 25 years old. His family was on-hand at Nashville BNA Airport this morning, along with dozens of supporters.More >>
In an effort to improve Title IX compliance across statewide campuses, the University of Tennessee announced the reported findings of an independent commission. This comes nearly one year after the university settled a Title IX lawsuit.More >>
A gas leak occurred at Donelson Pike and Emery Drive in Donelson on June 17.More >>
A juvenile identified as Matthew Stafford is missing.More >>
The last of four people were arrested in Antioch for a carjacking incident on June 16.More >>
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday in White House.More >>
On Friday at Nashville International Airport, one family will finally say goodbye to a serviceman, which is something they say is going a long way toward healing old wounds.More >>
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hemmed and hawed when pressed repeatedly by Megyn Kelly to admit he was wrong to call the massacre at Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.More >>
A Northern California woman was in custody Sunday on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said.More >>
North Korea is claiming that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.More >>
A total of 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, authorities said.More >>
Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
