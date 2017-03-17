7-year-old girl tells police she was kidnapped

Metro detectives are working to confirm a 7-year-old Old Hickory girl’s story that she was kidnapped outside her 26th Street apartment last week.

The girl told police that after being in the man’s home for several minutes, the man walked into another room. The girl then said she ran out the front door.

Police have not been able to find out where she was taken or find anyone who saw it happen.

The girl said the man told her to take off her black shirt, which has not been found. She was not harmed in any way.

Police have been speaking to people in the area, but need more help. They have released a sketch of a possible suspect.

Anyone who was outside in the 26th Street area in Old Hickory on March 8 around 4 p.m. is asked to call Metro police’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

