The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a missing 15-year-old student and the man they believe she's with.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a missing 15-year-old student and the man they believe she's with.

Father of missing teen hopes his daughter will be found

Elizabeth Thomas, L, is believed to be with Tad Cummins. (WSMV)

Anthony Thomas spoke to Channel 4 on Friday about his missing daughter. (WSMV)

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas is one of 10 children. Her father, Anthony Thomas, describes her as a boisterous, athletic and social 15-year-old who loves her family.

“For a long time she was the first one to come running when I came to the door, and she’d jump up on me,” Anthony Thomas said.

Anthony Thomas also said his daughter is vulnerable.

Investigators believe Elizabeth Thomas is somewhere with Tad Cummins. The two met at Culleoka School in Maury County.

“He had told her that he had been in the FBI and CIA. I tried to convince her that you don’t go from jobs like that to teaching in a rural school,” Anthony Thomas said.

Elizabeth Thomas has been missing since Monday. The TBI said Friday they have no confirmed sightings and no solid leads.

The TBI believes Cummins is armed with two guns and is considered dangerous.

“You just, every minute, you just hope that you’re going to find her alive,” Anthony Thomas said.

Anthony Thomas said he is hoping his daughter will hear what he has to say.

“We all love you very much and we miss you. The house is not the same without you here. We just don’t want to go on without you,” he said.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Riverwalk in Columbia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cummins or Elizabeth Thomas should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.