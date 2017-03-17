Maury County Schools refuse to answer questions about missing teen

Channel 4 showed up to the Maury County Board of Education on Friday to talk to Superintendent Dr. Chris Marczak about a missing 15-year-old student.

Instead, Assistant Superintendent Scott Gaines came out to the lobby, but did not answer our questions.

We wanted to know why the district waited 14 days before suspending former teacher Tad Cummins.

Cummins is now wanted by police for having alleged inappropriate contact with student Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas while at school.

The two are now missing. Cummins is on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list. Investigators believe he is armed with two guns and Thomas is in serious danger.

Initially, the district told us they suspended Cummins "once they were made aware" of the allegations.

Thursday, after we started asking questions, the district changed its story.

Now school officials say they investigated the allegations and found there was no evidence to substantiate the claims. A school spokesperson said they suspended Cummins 14 days later for insubordination.

Gaines would not even tell us the district's policy regarding allegations of inappropriate contact between teachers and students. He referred us to the district's website.

Channel 4 also asked to speak with the district's spokesperson. Gaines left the lobby. Shortly after, a Maury County deputy showed up and asked us to leave the property.

