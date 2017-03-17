Irish singer celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Nashville

McNamara's Pub and countless other bars will be serving up green beer on St. Patrick's Day. (WSMV)

The songs of Irish Bernadette are always pretty, but more so on St. Patrick’s Day.

“They’re like a Patsy Cline song, they always stay fresh,” Bernadette said.

At McNamara’s Pub in Donelson, the green didn’t wait until Friday to arrive. It was there all week.

The pub celebrates the Irish year-round. A glass of Guinness is a traditional welcome to all.

Bernadette is one of the few Irish singers born in Nashville. For more information, click here.

The songs and the food will fill Friday evening around town.

