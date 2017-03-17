Irish singer celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Irish singer celebrates St. Patrick's Day in Nashville

Posted: Updated:
McNamara's Pub and countless other bars will be serving up green beer on St. Patrick's Day. (WSMV) McNamara's Pub and countless other bars will be serving up green beer on St. Patrick's Day. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The songs of Irish Bernadette are always pretty, but more so on St. Patrick’s Day.

“They’re like a Patsy Cline song, they always stay fresh,” Bernadette said.

At McNamara’s Pub in Donelson, the green didn’t wait until Friday to arrive. It was there all week.

The pub celebrates the Irish year-round. A glass of Guinness is a traditional welcome to all.

Bernadette is one of the few Irish singers born in Nashville. For more information, click here.

The songs and the food will fill Friday evening around town.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Irish singer celebrates St. Patrick's Day in NashvilleMore>>

  • Bulger's Beat

    Bulger's Beat

    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4.More >>
    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Channel 4 News Today.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.