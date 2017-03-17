Nasty note left on roadside memorial for teenage girl

The family of Stephen Furst says the "Animal House" actor has died at age 63.More >>
A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.More >>
President Emmanuel Macron's party, including untested novices, will be sweeping into the lower house of the French parliament, hogging a clear majority of seats after winning an overwhelming victory in Sunday's elections and clinching the young leader's hold on power.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
A vehicle struck pedestrians outside a mosque in north London early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said.More >>
A member of the president's outside legal team said Sunday that Donald Trump is not under federal investigation, days after Trump appeared to confirm he was with a tweet about being the target of a "witch hunt."More >>
A total of 32 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter, authorities said.More >>
North Korea is claiming that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.More >>
A Northern California woman was in custody Sunday on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child, authorities said.More >>
The remains of one of three Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan returned home today. U.S. Army sergeant Eric Houck was just 25 years old. His family was on-hand at Nashville BNA Airport this morning, along with dozens of supporters.More >>
An accident involving two vehicles and a semi occurred on June 18.More >>
A murder-suicide occurred on Fatherland Street on June 17.More >>
In an effort to improve Title IX compliance across statewide campuses, the University of Tennessee announced the reported findings of an independent commission. This comes nearly one year after the university settled a Title IX lawsuit.More >>
A gas leak occurred at Donelson Pike and Emery Drive in Donelson on June 17.More >>
A juvenile identified as Matthew Stafford is missing.More >>
The last of four people were arrested in Antioch for a carjacking incident on June 16.More >>
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday in White House.More >>
On Friday at Nashville International Airport, one family will finally say goodbye to a serviceman, which is something they say is going a long way toward healing old wounds.More >>
