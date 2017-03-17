Truck recovered in hit-and-run crash that injured woman

Police have recovered a red pickup truck believed to be involved in a Tuesday hit-and-run crash on Nolensville Pike that critically injured a pedestrian.

Police said the 2002 Dodge Ram was located parked in the 3500 block of Albee Drive in Hermitage thanks to a citizen’s tip.

The truck’s owner is believed to be Herminio Agular. Agular’s landlord said he suddenly packed his belongings and vacated the rental on Wednesday.

Agular’s whereabouts are unknown. Officers believe he may be fleeing to Mexico.

The pedestrian, 25-year-old Shelby Lacewell, was in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

