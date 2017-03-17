Witness in Nashville nurse's murder case speaks out about suspec - WSMV Channel 4

Witness in Nashville nurse's murder case speaks out about suspect

Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nicholas Dalrymple said he was out with a friend drinking on the sidewalk near Broadway and 3rd Avenue when Christopher McLawhorn came up to join them.

That was the night Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson, 23, would be killed.

Dalrymple said he had only seen McLawhorn in passing before that night.

"He just showed up in the middle of nowhere," Dalrymple said. "He was cool at first and then when he started drinking he started getting real aggressive."

He said McLawhorn said "let's go make some money," suggesting they burglarize cars.

"He started pulling on doors," Dalrymple said. "He said, ‘Sometimes I can go into cars and sometimes I can go into apartment buildings and stuff.’ And was like, ‘Naw, I ain't about making money like that,’" he added.

Dalrymple said he and his friend walked away and he then called police on McLawhorn when he saw the man trying to get into unlocked cars. He said police didn't catch McLawhorn.

A short time later, police believe McLawhorn made his way into Ferguson's unlocked apartment and stole several items before stabbing her to death. Ferguson's laptop, a kitchen knife and McLawhorn's hat were found outside nearby.

"I wish what would have happened is they would have caught him when he was going through doors, so it wouldn't have gotten to the occurrence of him committing the murder and stabbing the girl to death. That's just sickening," Dalrymple said.

The next day, Dalrymple said he saw surveillance video on the news and knew exactly who he was watching.

"I said, ‘Holy cow, I know that guy,’" Dalrymple said. "They were showing his actual footage of him walking by the fence, and when you see his pants and boots he was wearing the same night, that's when I knew that it was him."

Dalrymple said he is speaking out as one of the key witnesses in the case, hoping to bring justice for Ferguson's family.

"I felt really bad for the family and all I want is for them to feel better,” he said.

