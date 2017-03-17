Audit: Taxpayer money spent on travel, meals for non-Metro employees

Problems were found during an audit last year of credit cards used by Judge Casey Moreland and his staff.

Auditors say taxpayers should not have paid for travel and meals for at least five people who didn’t work for Metro government, but the city was billed for volunteers and contractors who provide services to Moreland’s Drug Treatment Court.

They went to conferences in California and Washington D.C.

The audit, released in November, questioned $2,800 in airfare and meals. There was a receipt for a group meal at Buca di Beppo in Anaheim, CA. Auditors say taxpayers paid $395 for non-city employees.

One of those non-city employees is contractor Nan Casey. She is the director of the Drug Court Foundation Center, a treatment facility in south Nashville where drug court clients are sent for outpatient counseling.

Another contractor who traveled to conferences at the city’s expense is Lyn Noland. She operates six residential treatment houses in Madison. Drug court defendants are sent there and they pay for those services.

Others who attended at the taxpayers’ expense include the house director of Phases, a transitional house, and the lab manager of Avertest, the company that administers the frequent drug screens required of defendants in drug court.

After the audit, the city was reimbursed just over $3,000 for the charges taxpayers never should have picked up. That money came from the Drug Court Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit set up to help raise money for the drug court. Until recently, attorney Bryan Lewis was the president of the Drug Court Foundation. He stepped down last month.

Lewis and Moreland are longtime friends. Both men were interviewed by police last year after the suicide of Leigh Terry, a woman Lewis admitted he was having an affair with. Terry had just returned from a trip with Lewis and Moreland days before she died. She had been living in an apartment Lewis was paying for.

Moreland has stepped aside from drug court cases while an ethics board looks into some of his behavior on and off the bench.

Click here to read more in our special section Influence, Infidelity & Men in Power.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.