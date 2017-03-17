Police: Drugs, guns seized during undercover drug operation

Two convicted felons now face drug and gun charges in connection with an alleged drug dealing operation out of an Antioch home.

Police said undercover detectives saw Donta Smith, 29, leave the home on Coles Branch Drive and get into a vehicle.

Detectives followed Smith to a car wash on West End Avenue where police say he met up with Kenneth Dixon, 25. Detectives then moved in to arrest Smith on an outstanding felony drug warrant out of Rutherford County.

Police said both men tried to get away but were taken into custody.

Smith, who has aggravated robbery and drug convictions, was allegedly armed with a pistol and was carrying hydrocodone pills.

Dixon, who has a felony marijuana conviction, allegedly tried to get rid of a pistol as he ran. Police said they found heroin, cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle.

During a search of Smith’s home, police said they found 99 Xanax pills, 1.6 grams of ecstasy, an assault style pistol, a Glock pistol that had been reported stolen, and $259 in cash.

Smith and Dixon face several drug and gun charges. Smith’s bond was set at $90,000, while Dixon’s bond was set at $65,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.