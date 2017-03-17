Wife of suspect in Amber Alert: 'Bring Elizabeth back home'

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a missing 15-year-old student and the man they believe she's with.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a missing 15-year-old student and the man they believe she's with.

The man at the center of a statewide Amber Alert faces new charges and has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Jill Cummins, the wife of suspect Tad Cummins, made a plea for her husband to turn himself in.

“Like so many of you, I am deeply troubled by what has happened in the past few days,” she said. “I had no idea my husband was involved.”

Jill Cummins added she is heartbroken for the family of Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old who was last seen in Columbia on Monday.

“Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. We can help you get through this,” Jill Cummins said.

“Please do the right thing, bring Elizabeth back home,” she added.

The TBI said Thomas is believed to be in imminent danger.

District Attorney Brent Cooper announced Tad Cummins now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said they have received more than 180 tips, but there have been no credible sightings in this case.

Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas are believed to be in a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

NEW PICTURES: Various shots of Ted Cummins in the past few weeks, including the vehicle he's believed to be driving. TN TAG: 976-ZPT. pic.twitter.com/mlrPPlcXoQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2017

Your RT may just get this information in front of the one person who needs to see it. Help us spread this across the country! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/c5jI8ER816 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 17, 2017

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.