Sen. Corker talks Trump's visit to Nashville

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, was one of several lawmakers who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Nashville on Wednesday.

Corker traveled with the president from Washington D.C. to Detroit, then to Nashville.

Corker said on the plane and before the rally, he and Trump talked about economic issues and foreign policy.

Corker spoke to Channel 4 on Friday about his conversations with Trump concerning the future of health care in Tennessee.

“We know that Tennesseans don’t have choices right now in some cases and are going to have lesser choices next year, and so the whole goal here is to not only keep that from happening but ensure that people have better choices,” Corker said.

He went on to say Trump told him how much he loves Tennessee. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the president made another visit during his term.

