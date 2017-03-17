Jail records raise questions of influence in Moreland’s court

Jail recordings and a sheriff’s department investigative file raise questions about claims of a court deputy using his influence on Judge Casey Moreland.

The Channel 4 I-Team obtained the calls and the investigative file after exposing the relationship between an inmate in drug court and a deputy in the same court, all overseen by Judge Moreland.

Desiree Moss made repeated phone calls from jail when she was brought in on probation violations while taking part in Moreland’s drug court in 2016.

What no one knew at the time was that she was involved in a relationship with Lucas Frawley, who was a deputy in the same court.

In a phone call in September 2016, Moss can be heard discussing Frawley’s attempts to help her case.

"Lucas is trying to do everything he can to get me out before 10 days,” Moss said.

Moss and her mother even come up with cryptic ways to discuss Frawley.

"What's Lucas saying? I talked to him..." Moss asked.

"That is the wrong word to use,” Moss’ mother responded

Moss’ mother goes on to discuss Frawley by using the name “Jimbo.”

Moss and her mother discuss the possibility of Moreland coming down hard on Moss for a probation violation and what Frawley thinks about it.

"He (Frawley) thinks there's a 75 percent chance and he thinks the only thing that will stop it from happening is the fact that he would back you to the judge,” Moss’ mother said.

Moss also called Frawley and asked him if he would be in court that day, and he said he would.

Moss and Frawley then tell each other they love one another.

The last call between Moss and Frawley was on Nov. 18. Court records show when Moss went before Moreland on Nov. 21, her probation violation was dropped and she left jail.

In our last interview with Moss, we asked if she felt she got special treatment because of her relationship with Frawley.

“Even if he has wanted to help me, there was nothing he could do. Deputies don't have that power,” Moss said.

The sheriff’s department investigative file reveals questions about what Moreland did when he learned of their relationship.

In the investigative file is a photograph of Frawley performing a sexual act on an unidentified woman.

The file reads that the photo was sent to Moreland from the manager of the halfway house where Moss was living.

According to the file, the photo was posted on Moss’ Facebook page and read, “I love my fiance Lucas Frawley.”

When the I-Team interviewed Moreland by phone last month, he said once he saw the photograph, he told Frawley to resign.

In an interview with the I-Team, Frawley disputed that he was told to resign.

The investigative file shows that Moreland told investigators that when he learned of the photograph, he said to Frawley, “Frawley, take care of it.”

It’s unclear what Moreland meant.

The sheriff’s department ultimately found that information indicated that Frawley and Moss were involved in a romantic relationship.

The file reads that MNPD sex crimes division were notified of Moss’ initial allegations that she’d been sexually abused by Frawley, but since she recanted that claims, a criminal case was not initiated.

