3 JCPenney stores in TN will shut their doors this year

JCPenney has released the full list of stores that will shut their doors later this year.

In a news release, the chain said it will be closing 138 stores to "advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability."

Approximately 5,000 employees will be affected by the closures, which will happen in June. The company says it will provide support services for some of the employees who will be leaving.

Most of the stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

While none of the affected stores are in Middle Tennessee, there are three that will be affected statewide.

Greeneville Commons - Greeneville, TN

Knoxville Center - Knoxville, TN

County Market Place - Union City, TN

