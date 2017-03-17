Sheriff's office to offer free sober rides on St. Patrick's Day - WSMV Channel 4

Sheriff's office to offer free sober rides on St. Patrick's Day

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be working to make sure St. Patrick's Day partygoers get home safe.

For the 14th year in a row, volunteers will be stationed to take people home for free from downtown Nashville.

Anyone can head to the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway and ask for a ride to a location within Davidson County, no questions asked.

The program will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations will not be accepted.

In 2016, volunteers took about 200 people home safely.

"Making the decision to choose a sober ride, whether it’s our program, a cab, or a designated driver, is much better than ending up in our jail or worse - causing a crash resulting in someone’s death," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

The Metro Nashville Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on 8th Avenue near downtown late Friday night. Officers will also be watching drivers closely across the city.

