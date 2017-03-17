Full artist lineup released for CMA Fest 2017

Country music fans are getting their first look at the artists who will be playing at CMA Fest this summer.

Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban are just some of the big names who will be singing during the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium.

CMA Fest, which has several stages, will take over downtown Nashville from June 8 to 11.

A limited number of tickets for the nightly concerts are still available. Several of the daytime stages, including the Chevrolet Riverfront and Park Stages and the Gildan Broadway Stage at Hard Rock Cafe, are free and open to the public.

