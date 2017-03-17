Tennessee teacher charged with stealing $60k from child care

A murder-suicide occurred on Fatherland Street on June 17.More >>
In an effort to improve Title IX compliance across statewide campuses, the University of Tennessee announced the reported findings of an independent commission. This comes nearly one year after the university settled a Title IX lawsuit.More >>
A gas leak occurred at Donelson Pike and Emery Drive in Donelson on June 17.More >>
A juvenile identified as Matthew Stafford is missing.More >>
The last of four people were arrested in Antioch for a carjacking incident on June 16.More >>
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday in White House.More >>
On Friday at Nashville International Airport, one family will finally say goodbye to a serviceman, which is something they say is going a long way toward healing old wounds.More >>
Jack Byrd wants to be Antioch's next Metro Council member. He's also under indictment for extortion.More >>
Right now, Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose are being held in a Rutherford Co. jail, but that's only for a short time. They could be expedited back to Georgia as early as next week.More >>
Donnie Rowe, one of two men alleged to have shot and killed two guards while escaping from a corrections transportation vehicle, has a history of crime in Rutherford County where he was arrested on Thursday night.More >>
