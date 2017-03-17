Tennessee teacher charged with stealing $60k from child care - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee teacher charged with stealing $60k from child care

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee elementary school teacher has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 from the school's child care program.

According to the Times Free-Press (http://bit.ly/2mOrhGG ), the sheriff's office says 49-year-old Sharon Wynn turned herself in Thursday. The Soddy-Daisy resident was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Sheriff's spokesman Matt Lea says the issue was discovered in a program audit for September 2011 to June 2016.

Schools officials turned over the audit to detectives. Lea says up to $200 at a time was taken from the program's deposit.

Wynn was indicted on charges of theft over $60,000 and faces a $15,000 bond.

