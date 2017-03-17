10 register to run for state House seat vacated by Lovell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Ten candidates have registered to run for a state House seat vacated when former Republican state Rep. Mark Lovell resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation.

The Shelby County Election Commission said the candidates met Thursday's deadline to submit their petitions. The primary is set for April 27 and the general election for June 15 for the suburban Shelby County seat.

The House Ethics Subcommittee last month found Lovell had violated the Legislature's sexual harassment policy. The panel did not disclose the allegations.

Lovell denied misconduct in a statement but also issued an apology.

The candidates vying to replace him are: Republicans Joseph Aaron Crone, Gail Williams Horner, Curtis D. Loynachan, Missy Marshall, Billy Patton, Frank Uhlhorn and Kevin Vaughan; Democrat Julie Byrd Ashworth; and independents Robert Schutt and Jim Tomasik.

