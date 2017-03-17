18-year-old dies after being shot in alley in north Nashville

Police are still working to identify the gunman who shot and killed a teen in north Nashville on Thursday night.

The victim, 18-year-old Keith King, was shot in the alley behind 841 Garfield Street.

Police said King was inside a car in the alley when gunfire broke out. One of those shots struck King. The person driving the car King was in left him on the curb on the 1600 block of Arthur Avenue.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. King was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.