Tennessee general fund revenues beat projections by $8.4M - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee general fund revenues beat projections by $8.4M

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's general fund tax collections were $8.4 million above projections in February, bringing the state's surplus revenues to $491 million through the first seven months of the budget year.

Sales tax collections came in at $33 million above estimates during the month, which reflects economic activity in January. But corporate franchise and excise taxes were nearly $17 million below projections.

Sales tax collections reflect a 6.5 percent growth compared with the month a year ago, and a 4 percent growth rate since the beginning of the budget year in July.

Fuel taxes, which are largely dedicated to road and bridge funding, dropped 8 percent compared with the previous February and were $1.7 million below budgeted estimates. But gas tax collections have beaten estimates by $27 million this year to date.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.