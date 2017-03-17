Burglar arrested after break-in at north Nashville store

The burglar broke through glass to get inside the store. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar in north Nashville.

Two windows were smashed with a rock on the 2600 block of Jefferson Street.

The burglar got into the store and stole lighters, CDs, deodorant and a candy bar.

Police used surveillance video to find the suspect, who was found near the crime scene and was arrested.

Blood was found on some of the broken glass.

