Thriller sheds light on puppy mill problem

Many animal lovers turn away when they hear or see a story about puppy mills, but they'll go to a scary movie in a theater.

So some animal advocates used that to teach a tough lesson about animal abuse.

They created the thriller “Days of Power” which made its Tennessee debut Thursday night in Spring Hill. It’s about a touring band that gets kidnapped and tortured after seeing something they weren't supposed to.

So what does it have to do with puppy mills?

Everything, according to one of the lead actors, Nashville music producer Robert Venable.

“It opened my eyes to the cruel conditions that they are in. They are not treated like living beings,” said Robert Venable.

His character, Riley gets trapped in a cage for days.

“There were spiders crawling on me. I was cramped like this for hours and hours and hours, freezing my butt off and it was just creepy,” said Venable.

He gets sicker, develops a festering wound.

“I start wasting away, so one the owners of the puppy mills comes and drags me out and says, ‘This one is dying,’ so he drags me out and shoots me, and I think that happens all the time in real life to dogs,” said Venable.

Middle Tennessee is no stranger to the puppy mill problem. Last June, more than a dozen dogs and other animals were saved from a property in Lebanon. They had been denied water and were covered in feces.

“They feel the pain and they need to be nurtured,” said SPCA president Celina Batlle.

Batlle is President of the SPCA of Tennessee, which partnered up with Days of Power for its Tennessee premier.

“We take them in no matter the age, the breed we are here for them,” said Batlle.

She hopes the film will get more people to adopt, rather than shop.

“There are so many animals in shelters that need to be saved and it was just a great idea and the perfect timing because that is my goal this year for the SPCA,” said Batlle.

