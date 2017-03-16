Teacher, student posted on social media on day they went missing

A teacher and student are still missing, and there are very few leads as to where they may be.

It has been two days since the Amber Alert was issued for Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins.

"To be honest with you, I know Mr. Cummins - he is from my hometown. I know his family, they are all good people," said Brent Cooper, Maury County District Attorney General.

Cooper charged Tad Cummins this week for a sexual interaction between him and a student, Elizabeth Thomas, at his school.

"This really seems to be out of character for the Tad Cummins I knew growing up, and I just hope that Tad realizes that the best thing for him to do is to call his family or the sheriff's department," said Cooper.

Cummins was a teacher at Culleoka and was suspended and later fired this week after the Amber Alert was issued.

On Instagram, Cummins described himself as a Jesus freak, child of the King, husband, father, grandfather and high school teacher. His last post, made the day he was last seen was, "It's a beautiful day to start."

There are several comments on that post from students saying, "Tad how could you. All of us at Culleoka looked up to you and trusted you. You were such a role model."

Another student said, "I looked up to you for wisdom and guidance. I loved you Tad as a father figure ... I can't believe you would do such a thing your beautiful family."

Cummins has a wife and several grandchildren.

"Nothing that we have learned to point has diminished our concern for this young girl's well being," said Josh DeVine, spokesperson for the TBI.

As for Thomas, her last post on Instagram was Monday, the day the two went missing.

It said, "No solicitors, trespasser will be killed and eaten."

"Every beauty needs her beast to protect her from everything but him," was also posted.

On Instagram, she describes herself as Class of 2019 and a wife.

"Again, she is 15 and he is 50," said DeVine.

"The ball is in his court; it will only help him if he reaches out and puts a stop to it," said Cooper.

Cummins has no criminal record in the state of Tennessee.

Investigators have few leads as of Thursday night and are asking for the nation's help in spotting the two.

Instagram posts from Teacher Cummins just days before he allegedly disappears with 15 yo student Mary Catherine - both still missing pic.twitter.com/pQnN1pnU20 — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) March 15, 2017

Another Tad Cummins post- bear in mind he was suspended from Maury Co schools pending sheriff investigation pic.twitter.com/vKI1QFVY1w — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) March 15, 2017

In his bio Tad Cummins calls himself a "Jesus freak," husband, teacher, father and grandfather pic.twitter.com/nxZAOedyvL — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) March 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.