Teacher, student posted on social media on day they went missing

Continuing coverage in the arrested of Tad Cummins, who kidnapped a Maury County student on March 13.More >>
A murder-suicide occurred on Fatherland Street on June 17.More >>
In an effort to improve Title IX compliance across statewide campuses, the University of Tennessee announced the reported findings of an independent commission. This comes nearly one year after the university settled a Title IX lawsuit.More >>
A gas leak occurred at Donelson Pike and Emery Drive in Donelson on June 17.More >>
The last of four people were arrested in Antioch for a carjacking incident on June 16.More >>
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday in White House.More >>
On Friday at Nashville International Airport, one family will finally say goodbye to a serviceman, which is something they say is going a long way toward healing old wounds.More >>
Jack Byrd wants to be Antioch's next Metro Council member. He's also under indictment for extortion.More >>
Right now, Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose are being held in a Rutherford Co. jail, but that's only for a short time. They could be expedited back to Georgia as early as next week.More >>
Donnie Rowe, one of two men alleged to have shot and killed two guards while escaping from a corrections transportation vehicle, has a history of crime in Rutherford County where he was arrested on Thursday night.More >>
An Ohio man suspected of killing his mother and brother is in critical care after shooting himself in the head.More >>
Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
At many American high schools, the graduation-day tradition of crowning a valedictorian is becoming a thing of the past.More >>
Beyonce has reportedly given birth to twins, officially making Blue Ivy a big sisterMore >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Architect Gloria Trevisan was on the phone with her family in Italy when she became part of a grim statistic.More >>
During more than 52 hours of deliberations, jurors in Bill Cosby's indecent assault trial asked a dozen questions.More >>
