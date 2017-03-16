Man arrested for trying to solicit sex from 16-year-old girl

Shawn Buford was arrested after showing up to a hotel for sex with an underage girl. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

A Fairview man was arrested Thursday in a reverse prostitution sting after he showed up at a Franklin hotel to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.

According to Franklin Police, 28-year-old Shawn Buford had used social media to arrange a visit to a hotel and pay for sex with the girl.

When he arrived at the hotel, Buford discovered that the “girl” was undercover officers with the Franklin Police Department.

Buford is charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail on $225,000 bond.

