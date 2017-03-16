3 teens charged with robbing cab driver at gunpoint

Three teenagers were arrested Thursday morning after allegedly robbing a cab driver at gunpoint.

According to Metro Police, the three allegedly robbed the driver of his belongings outside an apartment building at 830 Glastonbury Rd.

Police later located the suspects’ vehicle, a gray Honda Civic, in the 1300 block of Vultee Boulevard. The driver then fled onto Interstate 40.

Officers deployed spike strips near Old Hickory Boulevard, stopping the vehicle.

The three suspects, 17-year-old Jose Calderon-Auguilar, 15-year-old Victor Hernandez and 17-year-old Francis Hernandez-Aguilar were arrested.

A sawed-off shotgun was found in the car. One of the juveniles had the cab driver’s keys.

They are each charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.

