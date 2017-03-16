Goodlettsville man indicted on heroin distribution, conspiracy charges

A Goodlettsville man has been indicted on heroin distribution and conspiracy that resulted in the death of one individual.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Brian Wimsatt was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday after he sold heroin to a person who died shortly after using it back on May 13, 2016.

On May 17, 2016, Wimsatt was arrested and was again in possession of heroin.

Wimsatt was charged with conspiracy, possession and distribution of heroin. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum term of 20 years to life and up to a $1 million fine.

The case was investigated by the Goodlettsville Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

