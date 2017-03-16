Arrests made in three separate Lawrenceburg fires

The scene of a house fire on Crockett Street. (Source: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

The scene of a mobile home fire on Holtsford Street. (Source: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

The scene of a vacant house fire on Smith Avenue. (Source: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

Investigations of three recent fires by the Lawrenceburg Fire Department have led to the arrests of those responsible.

According to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, crews responded to a vacant house fire at the 1000 block of Smith Avenue on Oct. 31, 2016 around 4 p.m.

Firefighters found a substantial fire in the rear part of the structure.

Following an investigation, Daniel Lamont Williams was found to have intentionally started the fire. He was charged with one count of arson.

On Nov. 29, 2016, firefighters responded to a mobile home fully engulfed in flames on Holtsford Street around 8:30 p.m.

Upon investigating, the fire department found that Gerald Everett Doyle intentionally set the fire. He was charged with arson and aggravated burglary.

The third fire took place on Feb. 27, 2017 at the 400 block of Crockett Street. Crews found a home heavily involved with flames.

An investigation led to the arrest of James Anthony Weathers. Weathers was arrested for arson and insurance fraud.

